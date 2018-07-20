Islamic Law: Sharia and its implications

Muneer Ahmad Magry
mmagry@deakin.edu.au
A persistent political, social, and legal debate regarding the role of Islam in public life arose in the mid-nineteenth century. Major socio-political transformations in various societies have triggered this debate.
The Western colonization has introduced drastic changes to the cultural and social features of authentically Islamic societies, with political, social, and economic theories that were new to the Islamic reality.
Sharia law is the body of Islamic rules and teachings that governs Muslims’ relationships with their families, society, and nation.
Sharia law derives from eleven Islamic references, primarily the Holy Quran, the holy Muslim scripture revealed to the Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W), and the prophetic tradition, that is, the recorded words and actions of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) that mainly illustrate and explain the Quran.
Sharia law regulates public life, namely interactions between individuals. These interactions can be categorized into three domains: Islamic political governance of the state, the Islamic legal system, and the economic system. These three categories have been the subject of extensive debate since the late nineteenth century, when western influence sparked transformations across the globe.
Politics and systems of government in Islamic theory were actively debated early in the nineteenth century. The vast majority of Islamic scholars believed Islam to be a religion and a state, meaning that Islam should regulate government and public life, while also serving as a religion.
However, some voices began to argue that Islam serves only as a religion and should not be involved in governing; such ideas were unprecedented in Islamic history.
Modern Islamic society is divided into sovereign nation states. Today, there are 57 member states of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), which is considered the second-largest inter-governmental organization after the United Nations. The organization claims to be the collective voice of the Muslim world and aims to safeguard and protect its interests.
Most states who joined the OIC are predominantly Sunni, with only Iran, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, and Lebanon having a predominantly Shi’a population. Apart from Lebanon and Syria, all Arab states consider Islam the state religion and the source of law.
Further these countries are divided by a scholar, Professor Bassiouni into three categories. The first category comprises secular states, like Turkey or Tunisia, who, despite their moral or cultural connection with Islam, do not subject their laws to the Shari’a.
Countries from the second category, such as Iraq and Egypt, expressly state in their constitutions that their laws are to be subject to the Shari’a; therefore, their constitutional courts decide on whether a given law is in conformity with the Shari’a and can also review the manner in which other national courts interpret and apply the laws to ensure conformity.
The third category of states proclaims the direct applicability of the Shari’a. According to one commentator, the majority of Muslim states fall between the two poles of ‘purist’ Saudi Arabia and ‘secular’ Turkey. Most states have been selective in determining which Shari’a rules apply to their national legislations.
As a consequence of colonialism and the adoption of Western codes, Shari’a was abolished in the criminal law of some Muslim countries in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries but has made a comeback in recent years, with countries like Iran, Libya, Pakistan, Sudan, and Muslim-dominated northern states of Nigeria reintroducing it in place of Western criminal codes.
India’s perspective
For some time the Sharia is also being debated in our country, the imposition of uniform civil code across the country is also under debate, but with lots of limitations that is no inclusiveness.
However it is understood and perceived that with modernization the reforms form necessary part in any culture, religion etc. but as far as Islam is concerned our religion is so devoted, complete and universal version of a primordial faith, so deep and intense that no reforms are necessary.
The Muslim Personal Law Shariat Application Act of 1937 regulates the life of millions of Muslims in India. It provides for the application of Islamic code to the Muslim community. The Act stipulates:
“Notwithstanding any customs or usage to the contrary, in all regarding adoption, wills, women’s legacies, rights of inheritance, special property of females, including personal property inherited or obtained under contract or gift or any other provision of personal law, marriage, dissolution of marriage, (including talaq, ila, zihar, lian, khula and mubaraat) maintenance, dower, guardianship, gifts, trusts and trust properties, and wakfs (other than charities and charitable institutions and charitable and religious endowments) the rule of decision in cases where the parties to a case are Muslims shall be the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat).
“The Shariat Application Act 1937 came at a time when the British- Indian Government was trying to subvert Islamic law and its application to the Indian Muslims in the name of bringing about social reforms.”
With AIMPLB proposing to establish Sharia district courts across the country against the backdrop of various debates and actions by some fringe groups of our country.
At present there are 40 such courts in Uttar Pradesh. The plan is to have such courts in every district across the country with an objective to resolve matters in light of Shariat laws instead of going to other courts.
Additionally, All India Muslim Personal Law Board will also be activating its Tafheem-e-Shariyat (TeS) committee, to make lawyers, judges and the common man aware about Sharia law.
“The committee was used to organise conferences and workshops all over the country, with Islamic experts trying to delve in details about Shariat laws and address queries of participants.”
The sharia courts improve access to justice delivery by lessening costs associated with bureaucratic delay and with the need for professional assistance, and lessening the discouragement of potential parties who are confronted in regular courts by judges and lawyers of higher social status than themselves.
Since litigation is considered to be a negative social phenomenon leading to disruption of harmonious social relationship, sharia courts through mediation uphold shared societal interests and reaffirms social bonds.
Fostering community peace and larger social harmony through mediation is the tangible expression of sharia courts. The institution can be best described as “internal community regulatory mechanism.”
Sharia courts today are important Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism; its role is complementary to the formal judiciary.
Under the present dispensation sharia courts or darul-qaza is an integral dispute redressal forum for the Indian Muslims as they are able to resolve disputes expeditiously and amicably.
Author is a research scholar at Deakin University Australia