Islamic Cooperative passes amendments in AOA in General Body meet

Shafat MirAnantnag, Jan 20:
Crescent Cooperative Ltd (CCL), an Anantnag based autonomous interest free financial institution held a special General Body meeting of the Cooperative in Anantnag on Sunday. A statement of the Cooperative said the meet was held to consider the amendments in its Articles of Association (AOA) in the light of the amendments made by the Government in Self Reliant Cooperatives Act 1999.
The statement further informed that the required quorum of members to pass the resolution of amendments attended the meeting, thereby after proper deliberations on the subject; the resolution of amendments in the AOA was unanimously passed.
It is pertinent to mention that the Crescent Cooperative Ltd (CCL) is an autonomous interest free financial institution registered with the government under Self Reliant Cooperatives Act 1999.
The Cooperative is successfully providing interest free financial services to its members since April 2015. Till date it has sponsored 77 credit policies among its 118 basic members. Any permanent resident of J&K state desirous to avail the services offered by the Cooperative can obtain its membership. Associate membership is also provided to children in order to inculcate the habit of thrifts among them.
About fifty persons attended Sunday’s meeting and took part in the decision making process of the cooperative.