March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Islamia College students protest against NIA summon to Mirwaiz

 Students of Islamia college of Science and Commerce Saturday staged a protest against summoning of Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The college students assembled outside the main of their institute and chanted slogans while carrying banners and placards in their hands.
The students, demanded revocation of ban of religious organization and said the arrest of religious preachers be stopped forthwith.
They told reporters on the sidelines of the protest that today’s protest was organized to covey the world that Muslims are united. “Islam is a one voice and arrest of religious clerics like Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and ban on Jamaat-e-Islami here is unacceptable to people of Kashmir,” they said.
The students further said NIA’s summon to Mirwaiz is direct interference in religious affairs and are aimed to impose ban on Islam.
“The moves like lock down of Masjids, arrest of religious clerics, ban on religious organization are unacceptable and must be stopped immediately,” they added.
The students after staging protesting dispersed off peacefully. (KNS)

 

 

