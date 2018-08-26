Islamia College students leave for Great Lakes trek

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In order to inculcate a spirit of adventure and love of mother nature, Prof. Mohammad Yasin Shah, principal of Islamia College flagged off the trekking party of the college for Great Lakes expedition from the college campus at 7 am on Saturday.
The party comprising of 21 students and 6 staff members under the supervision of Dr. Altaf ur Rehman Director Physical Education of the college.
The trek will begin from Sonmarg on same day and the group would visit Nichnai, Vishensar, Kishensar, Gadesar, Satsar, Gangbal and Nundkol lakes.
The expedition will culminate at Naranag on 30th of August. The highly enthusiastic students thanked sports and adventure promoting principal for giving green signal to the expedition at first sight.