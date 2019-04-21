Islamia College road races on April 23, cycle race on April 30

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Annual College Road and Cycle Races for Islamia College Men category will be held on 23 April 2019 and on 30 April, 2019 respectively. The Road Race will start from Nishat Garden via fore shore road which will finish at Naseem Bagh Hazratbal, Srinagar while as the Cycle Race will start from Nehru Park Dalgate via Boulevard Road, Nishat garden, Fore Shore Road and will finish at Naseem Bagh Hazratbal, Srinagar.

All the interested students of the College who want to take part in Road and Cycle Races 2019 have been advised to register their names with College Physical Education Department immediately.

The first five position holders of the races will be awarded trophies and medals at the end of the events and the first three position holders will represent the College in the upcoming Inter-Collegiate Road and Cycle races to be organized by the University of Kashmir.

For further details, students can contact on 9419584600 and 9419025539.