Islamia College organizes workshop on child abuse

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With an aim of creating awareness about child abuse among school students, the NSS wing of Islamia College and Science and Commerce Srinagar in collaboration with Khyber Public School Repora Chadoora organized an awareness programme cum workshop on the issue of Child Abuse on Saturday.

“The purpose of the event was to arm children with knowledge which can save them from various kinds of abuse that includes sexual abuse as well” said Prof Rehana Bhat head NSS wing of Islamia College of Science & Technology Srinagar

Interacting with children in the age group of 4 to 12, Prof Rehana Bhat gave a detailed presentation on body safety and body boundaries.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that 95% of child sexual abuse can be prevented through proper knowledge and awareness among children between the age group of 4 to 12 years.

Prof Irfana Shafi presented a vote of thanks wherein she thanked Shahnawaz Sultan Chairperson, Khyber Public School, his staff and NSS volunteers for taking a lead in organizing this kind of workshop inside a school campus.

Islamia College plans to hold more such workshops in Srinagar and Budgam in the upcoming months.

