Islamia College organizes run for women

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Cultural Committee, Islamia College of Science and Commerce organised a theme based "Run for a Healthy Culture" from Nehru Park to SKICC at 6 in the morning.

Principal of the College, Prof. Dr Sheikh Ajaz Bashir flagged off the run and also accompanied the participants to boost their morale. The run was organised for girls only, to emphasize on importance of health for women folk.

Prof. Uheedah Shah, Convenor Cultural Committee talked about the importance of Women Health stressing upon the Change in Culture to strengthen families, societies and ultimately nations.

The run was supported by Director Physical Education, Dr Altaf ur Rehman and team besides Prof. Dr Nusrat Parveen and Safdar Pandit of cultural committee.