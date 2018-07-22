Islamia College organises trekking trip to Toasmaidan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Department of Physical Education of Islamia College Saturday organised a trekking trip to Toasmaidan Meadow for its student.
The trekking party comprised of 16 students and 2 staff members under the supervision of Dr. Altaf ur Rehman, Director Physucal Education of the college. They left the college at 6:00 am. The trek started from Sitaharan Drang and the members reached the Toasmaidan medow, a distance of about 14 kilometers at 12 noon. The intermittent rains increased the challenges of the trekking party. After lunch the party climbed few small peaks around the Toasmaidan medow. The party started return journey from the top at 5:00 pm and reached the college back safe and sound.