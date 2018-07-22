About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Islamia College organises trekking trip to Toasmaidan

Published at July 22, 2018 01:44 AM 0Comment(s)174views


Islamia College organises trekking trip to Toasmaidan

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

Department of Physical Education of Islamia College Saturday organised a trekking trip to Toasmaidan Meadow for its student.
The trekking party comprised of 16 students and 2 staff members under the supervision of Dr. Altaf ur Rehman, Director Physucal Education of the college. They left the college at 6:00 am. The trek started from Sitaharan Drang and the members reached the Toasmaidan medow, a distance of about 14 kilometers at 12 noon. The intermittent rains increased the challenges of the trekking party. After lunch the party climbed few small peaks around the Toasmaidan medow. The party started return journey from the top at 5:00 pm and reached the college back safe and sound.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top