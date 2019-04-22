Islamia College organises trekking trip, tent pitching to Ashtar Meadow

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Physical Education of Islamia College Sunday organised a tent pitching and trekking trip to Dodhpatheri, Discal and Ashtar Meadow in Pir Panjal mountain range for its newly admitted adventure club student members.

The trekking party comprised of 21 students and 5 Staff members under the supervision of Dr. Altaf ur Rehman, Director Physical Education of the college left the college at 7:00 am in the morning.

The trek started from Dodhpatheri through snow-laden trail uphill to Discal and Ashtar Meadow which is under mounds of snow.

After having their lunch in the all white surroundings, the party started the return journey using downhill snow slipping mode most of the trek and reached the Dodhpatheri Medaow, a distance of about 9 kilometers, at 4:00 pm.

The intermittent rains increased the challenges of the trekking party.

At Dodhpatheri, a tent pitching class was organised for the participants with tips on other basic trekking essentials. The party started return journey from there at 5:00 pm and reached the college back safe and sound.