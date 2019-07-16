About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Islamia College organises trekking for female students

 In order to inculcate the spirit of adventurism, love of nature and sense of empowerment among the female students of the college, the Department Of Physical Education of Islamia College of Science and Commerce organised one day trekking program to Domail in Naranag area of Kangan.
This was a first of its kind programme organised by the college for its female students.
Principal of the College Prof. Shiekh Aijaz Bashir flagged off the party of 18 female students and seven staff members under the supervision of Dr. Altaf ur Rehman Director Physical Education of the College at 7:30 am from the college main gate.
The trekking party started the forest trail from historically important place of Naranag at 10 am towards Domail.
The party traversing through the lush green forsts of the area along the gushing stream eminating from famous Gangbal, Nundkul and Sarnai lakes reached Domail at 12:30 pm.
The trip coordinator Prof. Nasreen Chesti and other accompanying teachers threw light on the importance of adventure sports and preservance of natural resources at the destination.
The students were involved in clearing the area from the trash found in and around the area and from the return route to Naranag.
At Naranag the the accompanying teachers spoke about the history of this place as well.
Interested students took pictures at Domail and enroute. The trekking party reached back Naranag at about 4:00 pm and reported back at the college campus at 6:00 pm safe and sound.
The college will organise such adventure related activities both for boys and girl students in future, said College sports incharge.

Latest News

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

Jul 15 | Agencies
Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Jul 15 | Agencies
NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

Jul 15 | Rising Kashmir News
JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

Jul 15 | Agencies
No proposal to recognise one yr Master

No proposal to recognise one yr Master's degree from foreign countries ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Jul 15 | Agencies
Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Jul 15 | Agencies
European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months' from SC to ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over

India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over 'technical snag'

Jul 15 | Agencies
Three more Amarnath yatries die

Three more Amarnath yatries die

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Islamia College organises trekking for female students

              

 In order to inculcate the spirit of adventurism, love of nature and sense of empowerment among the female students of the college, the Department Of Physical Education of Islamia College of Science and Commerce organised one day trekking program to Domail in Naranag area of Kangan.
This was a first of its kind programme organised by the college for its female students.
Principal of the College Prof. Shiekh Aijaz Bashir flagged off the party of 18 female students and seven staff members under the supervision of Dr. Altaf ur Rehman Director Physical Education of the College at 7:30 am from the college main gate.
The trekking party started the forest trail from historically important place of Naranag at 10 am towards Domail.
The party traversing through the lush green forsts of the area along the gushing stream eminating from famous Gangbal, Nundkul and Sarnai lakes reached Domail at 12:30 pm.
The trip coordinator Prof. Nasreen Chesti and other accompanying teachers threw light on the importance of adventure sports and preservance of natural resources at the destination.
The students were involved in clearing the area from the trash found in and around the area and from the return route to Naranag.
At Naranag the the accompanying teachers spoke about the history of this place as well.
Interested students took pictures at Domail and enroute. The trekking party reached back Naranag at about 4:00 pm and reported back at the college campus at 6:00 pm safe and sound.
The college will organise such adventure related activities both for boys and girl students in future, said College sports incharge.

News From Rising Kashmir

;