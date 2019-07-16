Islamia College organises trekking for female students

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to inculcate the spirit of adventurism, love of nature and sense of empowerment among the female students of the college, the Department Of Physical Education of Islamia College of Science and Commerce organised one day trekking program to Domail in Naranag area of Kangan.

This was a first of its kind programme organised by the college for its female students.

Principal of the College Prof. Shiekh Aijaz Bashir flagged off the party of 18 female students and seven staff members under the supervision of Dr. Altaf ur Rehman Director Physical Education of the College at 7:30 am from the college main gate.

The trekking party started the forest trail from historically important place of Naranag at 10 am towards Domail.

The party traversing through the lush green forsts of the area along the gushing stream eminating from famous Gangbal, Nundkul and Sarnai lakes reached Domail at 12:30 pm.

The trip coordinator Prof. Nasreen Chesti and other accompanying teachers threw light on the importance of adventure sports and preservance of natural resources at the destination.

The students were involved in clearing the area from the trash found in and around the area and from the return route to Naranag.

At Naranag the the accompanying teachers spoke about the history of this place as well.

Interested students took pictures at Domail and enroute. The trekking party reached back Naranag at about 4:00 pm and reported back at the college campus at 6:00 pm safe and sound.

The college will organise such adventure related activities both for boys and girl students in future, said College sports incharge.