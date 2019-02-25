Islamia College organises snow trek to Mamnet hill

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Department of Physical Education of Islamia College Srinagar Saturday organised a day long snow trekking trip to Mamnet which is covered under 5 to 6 feet of snow.
College Principal Prof. Yaseen Ahmed Shah flagged off the trekkers at 8.00 am from the college. The party of 15 students and five staff members under the supervision of College Physical Education Director Dr. Altaf ur Rehman.
The trek from Fakir Gujri at Harwan started at 8.40 am. Traversing through moderate but snow clad trail, the party reached Mamnet which is about 4 to 7 ft under snow, at 12:00 noon.
After spending about two hours at the top, the college trekkers enjoyed natural beauty of their beloved motherland to the maximum which was accentuated due to clear skyline. The party started return journey at 3.00 pm and reached the college safe and at around at 5.30 pm.
Some of the best athletes including Muzamil Hussain Mir and Suhail Shah were part of the group who also led the members during the climb.