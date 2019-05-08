Islamia College organises snow trek to Gangbal Lake

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Physical Education Islamia College Srinagar Monday organised a snow trek to twin lakes of Gangbal and Nundkul which are currently under snow and ice

The trekking party of nine students and four staff members under the supervision of Dr. Altaf ur Rehman left the college at 5:30 am towards Naranag - the base camp for the trek.

The trek began at 7:00 am from Naranag negotiating rough and steep Butshree mountain terrain while clearing many snow accumulated traverses with the help of rope with extreme care.

The party reached the Turundkul at 12:00 noon. After having lunch there, the party advanced towards famous Nundkul and Gangbal lakes walking over several feet of snow. It was the most difficult part of the trail to negotiate the way in absence of any visible trail leading to the lakes.

Fortunately, for the party the weather was clear with no clouds in sight while a sight of mount Harmukh was soothing one was at the foothills of majestic peak of more than 5400 meters height.

The participating students were extremely excited to have a glimpse of ice and snow covered frozen lakes of Nundkul and Gangbal under mighty mount Harmukh with clean and clear view of the entire area.

The Party started return trek to Naranag at 3: 30 pm with exreme care and reached the base at 8:15 pm. The party reached the college campus at 9: 30 pm safe and sound.