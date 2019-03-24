Islamia College organises snow trek to Dumail

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Physical Education of Islamia College Srinagar Saturday organised a day long snow trekking to Naranag Domail for its for its newly inducted adventure club student members.

College Principal Prof. Yaseen Ahmed Shah flagged off the trekking trip at 8.00 am from College Gate. The party of 29 students and four staff members under the supervision of Director Physical Education of the college Dr. Altaf-ur-Rehman started trekking at 10.40 am from Naranag near ancient temple ruins area through snow clad trek up to Domail.

Traversing through moderate to heavy snow-clad trail, the party reached Domail bridge at 12:00 pm, where the accumulated snow was 4 ft to 7 ft.

Spending about two hours at this beautiful place, the college trekkers enjoyed the natural beauty of the area which where two streams from famous Alpine lakes uphill join.

The party started return journey at 2.00 pm and reached Naranag at 3:15 pm. They reached the college safe and sound at 5.30 pm.