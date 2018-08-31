Islamia College organises Great Lakes trek

Rising Kashmir News
Islamia College Adventure Club successfully completed Great lakes expedition on 30 August 2018.
College principal Prof. (Dr.) Yasin Ahmed Shah flagged off the expedition on 25 August 2018 in which 20 students and four staff members took part.
The trek started from Shutkari, Sonmarg under the overall supervision of Director Physical Education of the College Dr. Altaf ur Rehman. The trekking party proceeded under the guidance of famous mountain guide and climber Junaid Beigh through table top and had their first halt at Nichenai Meadow for the first night.
The party proceeded towards Vishensar pass (3945 mtrs) for 2nd night halt at Vishensar lake.
Here rain played spoilsport but it was pleasant next morning to have clear picture of the twin lakes of Vishensar and KishenSar and mount Vishu.
On the day three, the party crossed the above 4000 mtr high Gadsar pass to have a glimpse of the lake Gadsar.
The trekking party spent 3rd night at the camp site at some distance from the lake.
On 28 August 2018, the party proceeded towards Satsar lakes after crossing the Satsar Gali.
It was during this phase of the trek that the students enjoyed the majestic looks of snow clad Nanga Parbat accross the LoC.
The party had night halt at Mengandoub Meadow just below the Zajibal pass (3925 mtrs).
After pitching the tents the party visited some smaller lakes around Satsar to take the full advantage of this trek.
On the 5th day the party proceeded for the final halting place at Nundkol and Gangbal twin lakes. The students spent enough time trekking around and swimming in these lakes.
On the day six, the party reached the college safe and sound and culminated the 80 kilometre trek at Naranag.
The principal of the college Prof. Yasin Ahmed expressed his satisfaction and gratitude on the safe return of every member of the trekking party.
He congratulated the Department of Physical Education of the college for the successful completion of six day long trekking expedition for the first time by a local degree college.