Islamia College lifts inter-college Kabaddi championship

Srinagar:

Islamia College Srinagar defeated hosts Government Degree College Pulwama to lift inter-College Kabaddi Championship organised by the Pulwama College here at Pulwama on Thursday. In the finals which was dominated by Islamia college players, visitors defeated hosts GDC Pulwama by 43:19 score. Earlier two semifinals were played in which the Islamia College defeated GDC Tral by 46:23 points. In the second semifinals the host Pulwama College defeated GDC Kulgam by 27:13 points. Mohsin Rashid of Islamia College was adjudged the player of the tournament.
Prof. Bashir Ahmed the Principal GDC Pulwama gave away the trophies and medals to the winners and the Runners up teams in the end. Speaking on the occassion he Principal thanked all the participating colleges and Physical Education Department of his college for successfully organising the Inter college Kabaddi tournament.

 

