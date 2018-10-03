Islamia College kick-starts its year-long activities

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 02:
On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar today kick-started its calendar of programmes by holding a social service-cum-welfare camp at Leper Colony Behrar, Amdakadal.
During the programme, NSS volunteers and staff members of the College distributed blankets amongst the inhabitants of the Colony for which the funds were raised by the students and teachers. The visiting students and staff went around the habitation and obtained a first-hand feel of the difficulties confronting the differently-abled leprosy patients.