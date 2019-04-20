Islamia College Inter-group cricket tournament

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Greens defeat Yellows by wkts to lift trophy

ICS Greens defeated ICS Yellows in the finals of inter-group cricket to lift the Group Cricket trophy for the year 2019.

The final match was played at Islamia College matting wicket on Friday which hundreds of the college students witnessed. In the keenly contested final, the captain of Yellows team chose to bat first after winning the toss. They scored 211 runs in the allotted 30 overs while losing all their wickets.

Junaid with 46 and Bilal with 26 were the prominent scorers for ICS Yellows.

For ICS Greens Haroon and Shazib claimed 3 and 2 wickets respectively.

Chasing a competitive target of 212 runs on a batting-friendly surface, the Greens scored the required runs in 24.4 overs losing only 3 wickets.

For them Mehraj with 85, Aijaz Gagroo with unbeaten 42 and Imtiyaz 40 runs were the prominent scorers. For Yellows Bilal, Saqib and Umar took one wicket each.

ICS Greens won the match by 7 wickets. Mehraj was declared the Man of the match.

Earlier Prof. Mohammad Tanvir Khan Member college sports committee was introduced to players at the beginning of the match.

The Director Physical Education Dr. Altaf gave away the trophies to both the teams in the end. The tournament was organised by the Department of Physical Education of the college.

From next week the department is organising inter group Football tournament for its bonafide students.