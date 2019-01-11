About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Islamia College hosts interactive session for civil services aspirants

Published at January 11, 2019 12:28 AM 0Comment(s)384views

District admin to organise coaching for competitive exams at ICSC


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 10:

 An interactive session with the Civil Services aspirants was held at Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC) here today.
District Development Commissioner, Srinagar Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, was chief guest on the occasion. Sajad Ahmad, SP North was also present on the occasion.
The session started with the welcome address from the Principal ICSC Prof (Dr.) Yaseen Ahmad Shah.
The DC while making a detailed presentation emphasised upon the participants that hard work and dedication is necessary to crack any competitive exam. “As civil servants, you would be more useful to yourself and your society, State and community needs,” he told the aspirants.
He also announced that the district administration is going to start a Study Material Bank at the College for the aspirants of various competitive examinations. Further, he also announced to hold Civil Services and other competitive examinations coaching at Islamia College, Srinagar so that the institute comes up as to competitive services coaching institute in the State.
SP Sajad Ahmad also spoke on the occasion and emphasised upon the participants to remain focused to fulfil their dreams.
Later, DDC Srinagar had an interactive session with the aspirants.

 

