Islamia College felicitates medal winners

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Principal Islamia College Prof. Yaseen Ahmed Shah Tuesday felicitated its medal winning students of 4th International Thang Ta meet held at Imphal Manipur (India) held between 22nd to 24th November 2018. Seeba Malik of 2nd Sem (B.Com) won silver medal in 48 kg weight category after overcoming the challenge from the opponents from Bhutan, Nepal and Thailand.
Ahtisham Fayaz of 4th Sem (B.Com) after defeating the opponents from Uzbekistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan in finals won Gold in 64 kg weight category).
Similarly Adil Parvaiz who recently completed 6th Sem (B.Com) laid his hands on the gold medal in 80 kg weight category after overcoming the challenge from the opponents from Nepal, Bangladesh Thailand and Russia in the finals.
Principal and the staff were extremely pleased to welcome players back from the successful participation in the international event.
Principal reiterated his full support to all kind of sports facilities and patronage to deserving players who win laurels for themselves and the college.