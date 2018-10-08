Islamia college felicitates Football, Kabaddi teams

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Prof.(Dr.) Yaseen Ahmed Shah Principal Islamia College in presence of the members of the college Sports and Hikes Committee felicitated its Football and Kabaddi players who won the inter-college Football and Kabaddi championships organised by the Directorate of physical education University of Kashmir at its Hazratbal campus on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion the Principal appreciated hard work put in by the members of both the teams to overcome the challenges put forth by different opponents at different stages of the tournaments. Speaking on the occasion, Director Physical Education of the College presented the report of progress of both the teams.
The football team defeated GDC Kangan 4:0, GDC Sogam 7:0, Amar Singh College 2:0 and GDC Bemina in the semis by 3: 0 in run up to the finals where the team defeated strong GDC Bandipora football team in the sudden death by 7:6 goals.
Ten football players of this team have been short-listed for the selection trials of the Kashmir University football team.
Similarly, the college Kabaddi team got walkover against GDC Ganderbal and GDC Shopion who did not report for their matches and defeated GDC Kulgam, GDC Anantnag and in the finals GDC Pulwama in a close encounter by 61 to 55 points to win the inter college Kabaddi championship.
The players of all the winning teams will be honoured on the College Sports day at the end of the session.
Convener and other members of the College Sports and Hikes Committee besides the members of Physical Education Department were also present on the occasion.