Islamia College defeats GDC Sopore

Srinagar
Host Islamia College of Science and Commerce defeated GDC Sopore by 4 wickets to enter semifinals of the tournament.
After winning the toss, the host college invited Sopore college to bat first who managed to score 171 runs in alloted 30 overs.
Latief scored 61 runs in 47 balls and Azhar 45 in 54 balls. For lslamia College Imtiyaz Bhat took 3 and Bilal and Owais 2 wickets each.
Chasing a total of 172 runs in 30 overs, hosts achieved the target in 22.4 overs.
For them Kamran scored 68 runs in 54 balls and Irfan Bahadur 21 runs in 17 balls. For G D C Sopore Salim took 3 wickets and Owais 2 .
Earlier Prof. Yaseen Ahmed Shah Principal and Prof .Shamim Ahmed Shamim Convenor College Sports Committee were introduced to the members of both the teams. On Thursday 27th Sept. GDC Ganderbal will play against S S M College of Engineering Pattan in the second quaterfinal of the tournament. The tournament is being organised by the Department of Physical Education, Islamia College Srinagar in memory of Prof. Mohammad Yousuf Ex Principal of the College.