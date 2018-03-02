Islamia College completes ski course

Rising Kashmir NewsGulmarg:
Syed Aga Ashted, Syed Kumail Madni and Shabib Rizvi won the gold medals in advance, intermediate and basic ski course respectively, organised by the department of Physical Education Islamia College Srinagar in collaboration with Kashmir Ski Tours Gulmarg.
The 10-day course concluded on Wednesday with a glittering Valedictory function which organised at hotel Sahara Gulmarg. Prominent skier Arif Khan was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion Khan shared his experiences of international competitions he participated in and congratulated the college administration for taking an unique initiative of organising ski course for its students.
Director Physical Education of the College Dr. Altaf ur Rehman ensured the students on behalf of the college administration that more adventure activities will be organised in the days to come.
Prof. Shameem Ahmed Shamim Convener College Sports Committee, Prof. Rafiq Ahmed and Prof. Tanvir Khan representing college as guests of honour, also spoke on the occasion and encouraged the students to keep participating in adventure activities which the college organises throughout the year.
On this occasion Mohammad Ibrahim, Basit Ahmed were also awarded silver and bronze medals for winning the second and third position in the basic course.
All the 19 students were awarded with the course completion certificates as well.
On behalf of the participants, the student representative Syed Ashtar thanked the college administration, Sahil Ramzan and Zamir the instructors for the support.
