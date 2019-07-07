Islamia College beat Leh College to lift trophy

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Islamia College Table Tennis team defeated Government Degree College Leh in the finals of the inter college table tennis tournament at Kahmir University Table Tennis Hall Saturday afternoon.

For Islamia College Sohaib defeated Aafaaq by 3:2 and Zuhaib defeated Padma Tsring by 3:0 to win the finals by 2:0 without much resistance from the opposition.

In the run up to the championship, the Islamia College team defeated GDC Charar i Sharief, GDC Tangmaeg, GDC Kargil and then Iqbal Institute Hyderpora in the semifinals to take on GDC Leh in the finals.

Prof. Nisar Khan Coordinator Directorate of Physical Education University of Kashmir gave away the prizes to the winners and the runner up teams.

The tournament was organised by the Directorate of Physical Education University of Kashmir in which 24 teams of the Valley and Ladakh region took part.

Principal and the Staff of Islamia College falicitated the TT Team for the flawless performance in the tournament.