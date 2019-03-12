Islam promotes women’s position in society

March 12, 2019 | Tubah Shah

In recent years, a seemingly ordinary symbol, hashtag (#) rocketed to fame by becoming an integral part of social media. This symbol has become associated with trends and discussions on social media --providing an excellent tool and opportunity to boost the strength and effectiveness of any campaign through social media.

The other day, while scrolling through my social media account, I happened to come across a sentence with a hashtag which piqued my curiosity and left me pondering.

The sentence goes like this “So put your hands out and STRIKE THE #BalanceforBetterPOSEand make International Women’s Day YOUR day.” #BalanceforBetteris the 2019 campaign theme of ‘International Women’s Day’ (IWD).

IWD is not a new name for us though. Celebrated every year on March 08, IWD is a global day celebrating and appreciating the achievements and contributions of women in various fields. It also appears as a celebration of respect, appreciation, love and care towards women.

I am not here to write lines on IWD itself but pose certain questions. Do women just deserve a single day for the celebration of their contributions? Do not they deserve love, care and respect on the rest 364 days of the year but only March 08?

Should not this #BalanceforBettercampaign run all year long and not end on this day only? Is it fair to keep a woman waiting for a particular day in the month of March to receive a gift from her husband, brother or son and wishing her Happy Women’s Day and not make every day a women’s day?

Woman is the beautiful creation of Almighty Allah who brings us on this earth. From rocking the cradle to nurturing and guiding us, from family building to managing the office, woman plays a unique and irreplaceable role.

The efforts that a woman puts forward for her progress together with the progress of people associated with her is limitless. Talk about any relation and you will have endless efforts that the woman puts in for it.

In short, the deeds done by a woman can never be summed up and thus one day is way too concise to acknowledge the contributions of a woman on both personal and professional fronts.

IWD calls for ‘Gender Equality’, which in itself makes clear a point that the gender gap which has existed since ages still exists.

Though women are emerging out of their conventionally assigned roles, realizing their unlimited potential, are playing stellar roles in all walks of life yet they continue to be the victims of many injuries in both public and private spheres and parity is far from obtained. The most important thing which is to be done is to bridge this gender gap.

As for Islam, gender equality is a part of its fundamental teachings. It (Islam) has guaranteed men and women their human rights and duties as individuals in an equal degree though not necessarily identical.

As a gender, one is not superior to the other. Then, who are we to label one as superior and the other as inferior? Who are we to deny them their rights?

Our religion promotes and honors the position of women in society and regards women as precious and valuable creations worthy of reverence and honor. Then how can a man born from the womb of a woman disrespect and desecrate her?

But, at the same time, women are equally responsible for their deplorable state in the present times by considering themselves inferior and surrendering to the dominance of men.

Empowering women is very necessary for bringing gender equality. Women should know their status and incredibility of their power and understand that there is no stance in which a woman is less in comparison to their so-called dominant lords.

Both contribute equally to the betterment of the society. So the important step in this endeavor to fill the gap is to change our mindset and actions.

The race is on for a gender-balanced world where every single individual has a part to play, with collective action and shared responsibility being the key to success.

As an American feminist, journalist and social political activist, Gloria Steinem, points out that: “The story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organization but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”

Thus, achieving a gender-equal world requires innovations equally from men and women that work for both leaving no one behind.

So, let us help build a gender-balanced world because a balanced world is a better world and so goes the #BalanceforBetter.

Let us all do what we can to truly make a positive difference for women everywhere.

Let us not reduce the worth of women to a single customary day rather everyday should be dedicated to the celebration of womanhood.