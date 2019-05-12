Islam at the Crossroads

May 12, 2019 | Mohammad Sami Ullah

The world at large, including the Muslim world, are passing through a deeply acute crisis whose menacing darkness today is rapidly enveloping human life with the ferocity of a storm, causing every conscientious person to tremble at the widespread misery and destruction which are looming large on the horizon.

The world at large has been in the grip of numerous false notions and superstitions from time immemorial. But, prior to the emergence of the modern materialistic civilization, it had always shown faith in certain basic human values. This is not, however, the case now. Having remained devoid of Divine Guidance, the progress of modern "scientific" culture in the West, and subsequently in the East, has most unfortunately resulted in a revolt against Allah (SWT) and all the higher values of life. Consequently, Materialism and Atheism have been in the ascendant for more than a century, transforming human beings virtually into brutes and shattering up peace as well as piety.

It has always been, and it is all the more so now the obligation of the Millat e Islamiah to stand up as the "best of peoples" with the refulgent Torch of Divine guidance in its hands and to rescue humanity from the quagmire of misers and destruction. But the most unfortunate part of the present tragedy is that the Millat e Islamiah itself is in a diseased condition. It was built up by the Holy Prophet (SAW) as a mighty force and an invulnerable fortress of virtue and enlightened progress. It served as a beacon for the entire humanity for centuries.

Today, however, there is no moral or social disease, which is not to be found in the Muslim world. We have fallen off from the standard of Islam not only as regards our spiritual existence but also in the various domains of our material well being. We are backward not only in education, administration, commerce, scientific knowledge, industry and social services, but also in our religious life. This means that the Muslim world has gradually become incapable of helping her own self. How, then, can she rescue humanity?

The responsibility for the present tragedy actually lies at our door, because we failed in benefiting ourselves from the life-giving Guidance of Islam. Ignorance of the teachings of Islam among the Muslim population of the world is appalling, the intelligentsia with modern education and the illiterate masses, both, suffering from it. Widespread want of Islamic inspiration and Islamic action is therefore only natural.

No guided missiles, no atom bombs can retard us in our onward march of our coveted destiny if we hold the sheet anchor of Islam aright. Muslims have a vital role to play, not only in the domains of "Religion" and "Morals" but also in the field of "Science”, as their forefathers did in the heyday of Islamic civilization. Humanity is heading towards destruction. It is groping in the dark. Let the Muslims; therefore, lift the torch of Islam high to save humanity and to save themselves.

The task is stupendous and Muslims of the present day have fallen backward in almost every domain of life's activity. But it is never too late to mend - and there is no obstacle which cannot be conquered by men of will and determination. They should rise to the height of the opportunity and show to the world the True Path of harmonious existence and fullness of life.

The definition of a true Muslim is not lip service to Islamic ideology, but a complete harmony between faith and practice. It means more than to utter the words of kalimah, to have a vague idea about the continuation of life after death and to perform a set of rites and rituals.

To be a true Muslim includes the firm conviction that the teachings of Islam as they have been revealed to mankind by Allah through the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), offer a most perfect guidance to man for all aspects of his daily life as an individual and as a part of collective whole.

The most valuable and unique service which we Muslims can and must render to humanity is to convey to all, who are groping in darkness, the message of Islam, the message of Light which is the message of Divine Guidance, Love and Mercy. Our love for Allah (SWT) and Truth imposes upon us the duty to express love for His creation. And the best expression of our love for Truth is not only to be truthful ourselves, to do the right and shun the evil in respect to our own selves, but to disseminate the message of Truth, to bid the right and to forbid the wrong, as it is unmistakably made incumbent upon us by the following verse of Holy Qur'an "Let there arise out of you a band of people inviting to all that is good, enjoining what is right, and forbidding what is wrong. They are the ones to attain felicity (3:104).

The prototype of a real Muslim are those who in bygone days as soldiers, merchants, students, and scientists traveled through the lands and who, besides fully discharging their worldly duties, never missed the opportunity to preach the principles of their faith and belief by word and deed. They have left a mark in history as the builders of an empire of Islam, the frontiers of which were not drawn by the accidents of birth, such as color, nationality, but by a living faith in Allah and by the common aim to serve Him. This aim united black and white, poor and rich, male and female, and it welded them all together into one universal brotherhood.

The decisive step towards the spread of Islam, as the history of faith shows, was taken when the Muslims came to be regarded as the model of human excellence. It was by their honest, upright conduct and not by the superior might of their arms that they were able to transform the heart and soul of the people they came in contact with.

It was by their moral outlook and by their devotion and loyalty to a higher code of human conduct that Muslims succeeded in carrying aloft the banner of Islam and secured for it the support of a large section of people belonging to different faiths. But afterwards, under the spell of prosperity they ceased to practice all those very virtues that had been responsible for their ascendancy. Slowly and gradually they were dislodged from their position of power, prestige and glory. To bring about the renaissance of Islam, first and foremost, we must do somewhat of stocktaking of ourselves and to correct and improve our own conduct as Muslims and rededicate ourselves to the cause of Islam.