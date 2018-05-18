ISIS name used to defame Kashmiri movement: UJC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The United Jihad Council (UJC) Thursday accused government machinery of using the ISIS flag on Professor Mohammad Rafi Bhat’s funeral to defame the movement.
In an emailed statement issued to KNS, the conglomerates spokesperson Syed Sadaqat Hussain claimed that during the funeral the persons who were holding the ISIS flags were over powered by the locals following which there veils went off which was shocking for all as they turned out to be the government officials.
Syed Sadaqat Hussain alleged that in Tangmarg area a tourist was stoned to death by the persons who were standing very close to the forces which is testimony to the fact that persons close to forces are actually behind these subversive activities. He however said that Kashmiri people have not understood the situation and any foul play done by Indian agencies would be foiled by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (KNS)