ISC Greens lifts TT trophy at Islamia College

April 04, 2019

Islamia College of Science (ICS) Greens defeated the ICS Whites to lift the Islamia College inter Goup Table Tennis trophy for the year 2019 here on Wednesday.

The match was played at Islamia College TT Hall and the ICS Greens won the keenly played finals with the score 2:1.

For ICS Whites Zuhaib defeated Suhaib in the first singles by 3:2 but Muteeb leveled the score for ICS Greens by defeating Athar of Whites in straight sets by 3:0.

The pair of Muteeb and Suhaib defeated Zuhaib and Rameez in the doubles contest by 3:1 sets to clinch the trophy for ICS Greens. of Dr.Aijaz Bhat senior most faculty member of the college gave away the prizes among the winners and the Runners up. The tournament was organised by the Department of Physical Education of the college.

From Monday April 8th, the department is organising inter group Cricket tournament for at the Islamia College play field. This session these sports activities are being organised under the "Punctuality Week" celeberations in the state colleges.