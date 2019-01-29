Is philosophy important?

Sajad Hussain Mir
There were times when Philosophy was regarded as “the Queen of Sciences,” as the noblest of studies, as the highest what man could pursue. Those times seem to have gone far by! The times of philosophy ensured to provide the solution to every describable human problem and even to those which were virtually not existent to common human eye! In the present called as modern times the scientist, proud of his achievements, asks: “what has Philosophy achieved?” The economist, deep down in his problems of finance and exchange, inquires: “what is the money value of Philosophy?”, The historian, sure of his good common sense and understanding of the world, smiles at the dreamer and the abstract thinker as’ a queer and useless person.
The man of literature and art finds the philosopher a person who is far away from the joys and beauties of life. The Theologian, half afraid of the metaphysician, gives him out as a monster that must be avoided.
It has thus become quite a common place to look down upon Philosophy and to regard it as something thoroughly useless and even harmful!
The negligent and casual approach towards the philosophy is actually not a problem for the Philosophy itself and the essence of Philosophy is actually further necessitated by this.
The approach towards the essence of Philosophy has sprouted out of the human tendency towards the materialism and the short term fruits of the materials. Socrates who is long been known as one of the largest of the springs of the Philosophy felt the Philosophy as the most beautiful thing on the face of the earth.
Philosophy is, as the etymology of the word indicates, the Love of Wisdom. But in its completion, that is, as a discipline, it is, as the great modem philosopher Kant points out, the Doctrine of Wisdom– wisdom in its most complete sense.
Then the Wisdom is the state of mind in which understanding is combined with action. He is a wise man in the ordinary sense of the word, who understands the situation and acts accordingly. The two form the visual framework of the philosophy and if any of the two is sidelined, the essence of true philosophy is lost and no longer can be termed as what the “hikmah”, the mother of all studies and all sciences!
The scientists of the material sciences may ask about the advantages of the philosophy? Now, when you speak of the advantage or advantages of a thing, what you have in mind in this: what purpose, what ends does it serve? You can conceive of it as a means to an end.
For instance, advantages of money will bring us luxury and peace to the body of people. It will ensure that people eat and wear enough and good. The advantages of money are evident, that is material comfort.
Now what are the advantages of the material comfort! One may answer about being the comfort being an advantage in itself that is. the end in itself. It means that anything has a value till it leads to some other thing that is an end in itself. Now what if we reach the end to itself without needing anything advantageous as the origin of the advantage!
Philosophy is for Man an End– in– itself and that this cannot be rightly said of any other science, this proves the immense superiority of Philosophy to other branches of study. Knowledge is an end-in-itself that is “knowledge for the sake of knowledge.” That knowledge is an end-in-itself, is the discovery of the Greek mind. Muslim thinkers and modem philosophers agree with Greek philosophers on the point.
If we look closely, every human mind agrees with them without any doubt. No man will agree to lose his eyes and ears and reason even if all the “advantages” that he can draw from them are guaranteed to him-he will retain sight, etc, for their own sake.
This also shows that knowledge is not only an end-in-itself, but also that it is one of the noblest ends of man. Indeed the Greeks regarded it to be the highest end.
Now coming down to the “Advantages of Philosophy” in the ordinary sense of the word, that is philosophy as a means to other ends. One who studies Philosophy, develops the habit of thinking for himself– thinking impartially, systematically and comprehensively to get clear on the profoundest problems of man.
The study, therefore, develops his rational faculties more than any other branch of study. He sees things better than others, his reasoning becomes sounder and his judgment more profound. These qualities certainly help him in the conduct of life and in all its concerns!
A student of Philosophy will be able to study other sciences and arts more effectively than a student who does not study philosophy. A student of philosophy is therefore more likely to have success with his fellow human beings, than a student of physical science or economics.
All the physical sciences and other sciences have the basic element of satisfying human needs and warfare needs. The study of philosophy can suffice to these needs by reducing human needs for luxury and human tendency for warfare. Philosophy will ensure that the ruler rules spiritually not materially. This has been necessitated by Pluto in the concept of the “Philosopher King and the King Philosopher”.
Philosophy is a subject for which the Muslims in particular have shown a great liking. The Muslims as a nation are specially gifted for the subject. They possess exactly the qualities of mind which made Greeks so fit for it– qualities which today are making Germans and others so fit for it that is the qualities of careful observation and active logical thought. That is why Muslims are called, like Europeans, practical people.
And philosophy is not passive thought or day dreaming. It is active, consistent and rigorous thinking and philosophers are the people who live for the sake of knowledge which in turn provides them the path and the inn to the reality and the truth!
er.sajad14@gmail.com