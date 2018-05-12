Scholars find it as a last resort to end this cycle of violence
Naseer Ahmad Khan
Khannaseer1001@gmail.com
Tragedy is a sense of gigantic loss. Tragedy is deplorable state of isolation, a feeling of falling apart, as a bead falls off a necklace.
We the Kashmiris have witnessed, tasted and bruised this loss with indefinite gory tales that has crimisioned our land, some time back, beholders of beauty would call it fairy land, an unparalleled paradise!
Yet all is lost now. The old discourse is toppled down and a new feeling germinates. While I was heading back from my customary class,the news reached that one of the sons of this land is lost - lost among those hundreds and thousands.
However,death of Dr Mohammad Rafi Bhat, Assistant professor at Kashmir University has taken us aback. It is shaking as well as shocking.Not because, the person who breathed last was a PHD scholar and enjoying the potentially wonderful life.
Imagine the luxury and allurement that one can get as a University professor but because it has raised a pertinent question- is pen mightier than gun?
Well,the marvellous boy might have started his errand with the same belief. Books taught him this maxim, he too would believe pen mightier,the ink immortal, and the paper innocent.
He threw all leg and arm to it.His parents facilitated his journey as inheritor of pen,so they put all eggs in a basket.Reared and brought him,amidst books, magazines and papers. They like any human parents festooned their dreams around him.
Knew it to their hearts content that dreams here where everything else is sweltering in the oven of oppression and suppression turn into nightmares; where we Kashmiri’s hear shrieks,sobs and laughter’s of frustration.
Nonetheless,Dr Rafi’s parents logged horns with the devil. They lived as prisoners of hope and believers of peace. And saw to it that their son holds the might of the pen.
Finally with a lot of blood and sweat mixed with hope and faith,they saw him through as a scholar,sombre,benign, chaste, faithful, lovelorn and a potential intellect.
So,Dr Rafi started his flight.He took to prophetic teaching, putting his weight behind the words of wise and great men.
However, during his short journey,he felt,pen was impotent and immobile. Those who held it were in self-love,so they kept a dreadful silence. Around them there were massacre, indiscriminate killings, torture, peppers,and ungauged brutality.
Yet, pen remained silent because the inheritors of pen feared gallows,feared garrison and torture or else participated in it putting behind the fate of all those who traditionally put their faith in the might of pen and preferred it over sword to combat oppression and cruelty.
Dr Rafi saw around him,the filling of graveyards, graveyards of young and innocent brave mind shunning their prospectus and joining the militant ranks as the only refuge.
He knew they too had trusted pen (to evoke the popular term “laptop in the lap”)yet found it ineffective as water of a ducks back.
It had moved none! Around him was dreadful stalemate,a status quo.History as T .S Eliot puts it in “Grunion” has “cunning passages”.There was sense of wrong done to history.It was craftily manipulated and advocators of truth craftily did all addition and subtraction in marauding the truth.
So, around Dr Rafi there was casualty of truth. The truth killed by the mighty poets and intellectuals, politicians and media houses.When he would turn his television on,he faced this cacophonous music- the roar and noise in the newsrooms.
He felt bad in his own home,among his own family members,kithsand kins.He watched the distortion of truth.Pen and those held it were guilty of this distortion. He too was one among those,guilty of shameful silence-one who contributes to the casualty of truth.
He threw everything to the wind and joined the brigade. He felt as Martin Luther Jr in his famous speech“I have dream” called it“Marvellous face of militancy”.
So, he joined the doves and not the hawks.However,while he did, he was rattling the old-belief in pen over a new faith in gun.With pen he could not affect his word,with gun he puts force to his faith.He held gun,he killed none but allowed himself to be shot dead as a martyr.
Many more might follow his suit and deconstructing the myth of pen as mightier.This would be the greatest catastrophe but it is already on its way.
Most of the militants killed recently had denounced all these allurement.Proabably they felt with pen they could not turn a leaf,they have raised a question,“Is pen mightier than gun?”
With the killing of Dr Rafi some important questions are raised. Gun is not in the hand of atrocious people but scholars.
They find it a last resort to end this cycle of everyday violence even if it is costing their lives.
The selective narrative of unemployment being the reason of choosing this so called militant path gets deflated with killing of this scholar.
Author is Assistant Professor at Government Degree College Bandipore