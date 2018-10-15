Is Nimaz-e-Jinazah a crime now, asks Mirwaiz

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday asked government of India “if offering funeral prayers was a crime in India now.”
Taking to social networking site Twitter Mirwaiz wrote: “Strongly denounce the authoritarian & vindictive arrest of Hurriyat leader Masroor Abbas Ansari as the state’s election drama has flopped! The crackdown on youth &activists as they are arrested right left and center &slapping draconian PSA on them reflects that the iron fist policy will continue.” “On the other hand Sedition charges slapped on Kashmiri students as they are dismissed for offering nimaz e jinaza of their senior scholar Manan Wani by AMU ! Is offering nimaz e jinaza a crime in India now. Stop harassment of Kashmiri students!”
Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference (M) in a statement issue here paid tributes to Shabir Ahmed Dar—who was killed in Pulwama gunfight.
Hurriyat denounced the arrest of five youth of Bandipora under draconian PSA and later shifting them Jammu's Kotbalwal jail. “These authoritarian policies are revenge against Kashmiris as the Govt's "Election" drama has totally flopped,” the statement said.
Hurriyat strongly castigated the authorities for the arrest of its senior leader Masroor Abbas Ansari who recently underwent sensitive liver transplant surgery and termed his arrest as a political vendetta and a highly undemocratic move aimed at forcing resistance leaders into submission.