Is Kashmir’s Pvt healthcare a place where people go to die?

Govt out to remedy private healthcare, intensify drives
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Is Kashmir’s private healthcare really a place where people go to die, Department of Health Services, Kashmir has many reasons to fall in line and intensity its drive against the erring healthcare institutes
Following complaints regarding many issues in private hospitals, the health department Sundaytightened nose against the private hospitals in Srinagar which have been found compromising the health care of the patients.
A senior official in the health department said a joint team of officials from Chief Medical Officer Srinagar and Directorate of Health Services Kashmir visited Khyber Medical College, Nowpora and sealed its endoscopy laboratory.
“The private hospital is not following the norms as there is no proper segregation of bio-medical waste which has compromised the patient care,” the official said.
Meanwhile, the medical board constituted by the health department to ascertain the death of an elderly man from Rawalpora in the hospital also visited there to get the statements regarding the issue.
The move was followed by a complaint in which the family of the deceased had accused doctor’s negligence behind the death of their family head on 21 February.
However, medical superintendent of the hospital has written the hospital’s version to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar regarding the accusations.
“At regular intervals, the patient was observed and monitored by the on-duty resident doctor and staff nurses. The whole night remained uneventful and without any complications or complaints,” the hospital said in an email to Rising Kashmir.
“Patient was taken to the home, but around 6:00 pm on 21.02.2018, the patient was brought to Khyber. Hospital in a state of loss of consciousness, ECG showed Asystole, CPR done as per ACLS guidelines but could not be revived and declared dead at 6:40 pm on 21.2.2018 at Khyber Medical Institute,” it said.
“He had felt unconscious at home. However, he was brought dead before arrival. It could be cardiac arrest or maybe hypertension behind the death,” it added.
Two days ago the health department sealed sections of Al Amin Hospital and Nursing Home Hyderpora after it was found unregistered.
The health department had found many deficiencies like unregistered USG Section, unregistered pharmacy, improper segregation of bio-medical waste, invalid labor registration, improper office records regarding staff and remuneration paid to them.
According to sources they have been given directions to shift the admitted patients at the earliest so that it is sealed completely.
