Is Govt lying on KVIB probe?

No order issued despite CM’s Feb 25 announcement
Faisul YaseenSrinagar, March 01:
The government has not ordered any probe into the allegations of nepotism in Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB) appointments.
“No order has been issued so far,” Commissioner Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (GAD), Khurshid Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir.
He said GAD did not have any information about it (probe).
Five days back, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had ordered investigations into allegations of nepotism in appointments in KVIB.
The CM had announced the probe after the selection of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President, Sartaj Madni’s 37-year-old son Syed Aroot Madni as an officer in KVIB created a political storm in the State and evoked strong criticism amid allegations of nepotism.
While the CM announced probe on February 25, in reality the government did not issue any order for inquiry, any terms of references, or deadline for investigation.
The CM had said that the Chief Secretary-headed committee had been asked to come up with its fact finding report within a short time.
A senior officer in the GAD said they were still awaiting CM’s directions regarding the probe.
He said no terms of references or order about the investigations had been issued so far.
KVIB had advertised 101 posts, including six posts of Executive Officers on October 8, 2016 and around 60,000 youth had applied for the post.
The shortlisted candidates appeared in the written test in August 2017, and the interviews were held in the last week of January.
After severe criticism, Madni son did not take the KVIB job.
Earlier, the netizens and citizens alike had taken the wind out of sails of the PDP-led government after the allegations of nepotism in the KVIB recruitment surfaced further denting the government’s image that had taken a beating following the massive human rights violations during the past three years.
Meanwhile, netizens and citizens, notwithstanding the probe ordered by the chief minister, continued their criticism of the present dispensation saying the CM and her family was responsible for the recruitment scams in KVIB and J&K Bank.
Commenting on the probe ordered by the chief minister, Shahid Nazir, a netizen posted on the Facebook, “Wahi qatil, wahi shahid, wahi munsif.”
