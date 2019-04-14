IS claims responsibility of Quetta attack in Pakistan

April 14, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attack in Quetta which killed 20 people and left 48 more injured, reported Dawn.

Quoting group's Amaq news agency, the report said said the group released a photograph of the bomber along with his name on Saturday.

It said the attack targeted the Shia community. The group has claimed a number of attacks in the past.

On Friday, however, a little known faction of the Taliban had claimed responsibility for the blast, saying it collaborated with Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), which has been behind numerous attacks on the Shia community in Pakistan.

(Picture for mere representation)