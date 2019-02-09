Irshad Rasool Kar joins NC

Ghulam HassanSrinagar:
Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) district president, Irshad Rasool Kar, of north Kashmir’s district Baramulla Friday joined the National Conference in presence of party president Farooq Abdullah at his residence here.
NC vice president Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders were also present to welcome Kar into the party. Kar, son of Congress stalwart late Ghulam Rasool Kar, had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Assembly elections as an independent candidate from the Sopore constituency in Baramulla district after he was denied ticket by the Congress. He joined the PDP in June 2015 but resigned from the party on Thursday. Kar criticized PDP leaders and exdpressed his dismay with public against of PDP leaders. Hundreds of workers of National Conference form Sopore celebrated the entrance of Kar in National Conference at his residence. A senior NC, leader Muhammad Ashraf Khan said that “NC has got a genuine candidate for Sopore constituency,” he said.