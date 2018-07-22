Irregular pupil-teacher ratio in Baramulla schools takes toll on education

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Various government educational institutes in Baramulla are facing shortage of teachers as the education department is yet to streamline the pupil-teacher ratio in the district schools, taking a toll on the academics of students.
Government teachers from Zone Singhpora Kalan of Baramulla claim that there are scores of schools where the pupil-teacher ratio is low and many other schools have a high percentage.
A local teacher Bilal Ahmad Mir from Zone Singhpora Kalan of Baramulla district said that the pupil-teacher ratio in various schools of the zone is either low or high, resulting in the problems to the student community as well as to teachers. He said that the several teachers are using ‘political approach’ for their transfer to the desired schools, which results in low pupil-teacher ratio in various schools.
“At Middle School Fatehpora and Middle School Delina, there are 18 teachers for 60 and 50 students respectively while as there are 5 teachers and headmaster for 140 students at Middle School Chak Khaitangan. MS Veerinar has 5 teachers for 50 students, MS Fras Dub has 4 teachers for 45 students, MS Chinnad has 15 teachers for almost 40 students, while as MS Khaitangan has 5 teachers for over 100 students. This mismanagement in the schools is marring the career of students,” he said.
Mohammad Abbas Lone, another teacher posted at Singhpora belt of Baramulla said that if the pupil-teacher ratio can somehow be streamlined at educational institutions, both the students and teachers will benefit. He said that the understaffed schools are rationalized but schools with higher student teacher ratio aren’t taken into consideration.
“At Middle School Darpora, 6 teachers have to teach 70 students and at Middle School Delina 18 teachers have to teach 60 students. They use the political approach and get transfer orders in their nearby schools. Neither the higher officials nor the locals take any step in this regard. Such situations affect both the students and teachers. We many a times informed the higher authorities through proper channel but we face backlash from higher quarters,” he said.
An official at Chief Education Office Baramulla said that the pupil-teacher ratio in Kashmir is 1:20, which is for every 20 students there should be one teacher available. He however said that there are still many problems in streamlining the pupil- teacher ratio in the state.
Similarly other schools under the jurisdiction of CEO Baramulla complain of same problem. An official at Chief Education Office Baramulla told Rising Kashmir that there are 360 teachers in Zone Singhpora Kalan out of which 250 teachers are in mere 4-5 schools. He said that rest of the schools in the zone are suffering severely.
Zonal Education Officer Singhpora Kalan, Abdul Rashid Mir while talking to Rising Kashmir said that maximum female teachers posted in these schools are ailing and have been adjusted in these schools on health grounds as they can't travel to upper reaches of the zone.
“There is an exaggeration in figure. At MS Delina we have 18 teachers for 103 students but most of teachers there are females and have been adjusted on health grounds. The government has granted facilities for female teachers, so we can't block such facilities,” ZEO Singhpora Kalan said.
He however said that the department has streamlined the pupil teacher ratio in majority of schools of the zone.
"There are problems but wherever we find an extra number of teachers at any school, we transfer them to the schools where there is less number of teachers. We rationalize the staff wherever and whenever needed,” Mir said.