Irony of silent gender

Farah Ashraf
Gender is the fixation that portrays the personality of any individual in accordance with the society or culture or traditional dogmatic values that segregates as masculine or feminine.
Today, the meaning of gender to the majority of nations depends on the physical and genetic attire at birth. If a baby is delivered, people around want to be sure whether the baby is a boy or a girl. How the near and dear ones perceive and reflect about a new born immediately depends on the gender of the baby. It turns to be a little complicated to think about a baby as a person and how to deal and take care of ‘it’ until that bit of information is revealed.
In any particular society there are different and diverse cultural patterns and behavioral prospects about what is ‘normal’ for girls or what is ‘normal’ for boys and how to be a boy or how to be a girl which is certainly communicated through social institutions.
Parents order their children’s behavior by taking care of girls and boys in accordance with social expectations of the society thus passing on the gender to their offspring. They teach their children accepting all the social expectations burdening on them the gendered behavior to which they (children) are necessarily supposed to accept and internalize everything passively. Their actions are balanced and modified in such a way that they purely act as puppets.
Every society and culture infuses positivity and gives approval to only two types of gender (male and female) and their prescribed roles. But what about those who confirm the worldwide acceptance under the terminology used as transgender.
The meaning of transgender refers to “individuals whose gender identity or expression (self-identification as woman, man, neither or both) does not conform to the social expectations for their assigned sex (identification by others as male, female or intersex based on physical/genetic sex) at birth”.
Transgender in all communities, suffer from limited freedom to participation in auspicious, religious and social gatherings. They carry a social stigma of unacceptability. They especially in Kashmir have always been regarded as a symbol of ridicule or laughing stock. Their existence has been shunned by the mainstream society.
Because of such social stigma, they experience loneliness, insecurity of life, ill-treatment and isolation from their family/siblings/relatives and others, segregation from the society, obturated from acquiring education and employment.
They are forced to withdraw completely from the social life of the community and are made to follow a severe discipline which makes their existence a virtual social death.
Discrimination against them is a common phenomenon which is deep rooted in the traditional values and beliefs of the Kashmiri society. They face abundance of problems all over the Valley due to the doctrine of patriarchy and social debasement.
Among them, the most vulnerable are those who have been living alone or pushed away from their families. Some of the major problems they face are lack of companionship, violence against them, hindrances in moving out, control over sexuality, victimization, and psycho-social adjustment with their own family and others within the society.
The oppressive traditional Kashmiri society has been tabooing down upon them and their existence. In the Valley, they are confined to the secluded areas of the Valley and are forbidden from appearing in the public.
Too many people undervalue what they are, and overvalue what they are not. They are only cared by other transgender. No one else cares about them. The fact is that thus they are also associated with psychological ramifications and suffer from varying psychological stressors which is often being ignored.
At the national level, the transgender continue to struggle for their rights but here particularly in the Kashmir valley, they are facing problems and hardships within the family, outside the family as well as within the society because of traditional norms, cultural practices and beliefs ingrained within the mindset of the Kashmiri society.
A derogatory facial expression appears and is visible on our face just as soon as the term transgender is only spoken aloud or overheard. Why do we get offended by their existence? If they accept us as we are, why can’t we? Is our humility only meant for those belonging to us? We sympathize even with animals but we humiliate those who are even brought down to earth by the Almighty himself. Who are we to question and judge their existence?
Off and on they face blatant violation of human rights and rigorous inhumane practice by all. Even the children roaming around don’t spare them without throwing stones on them or passing a lewd comment. Their need is barely recognized and if any sort of acceptance is given to them but only in negative terms and they are always ridiculed and acknowledged as ill omen.
Loss of identity also comes with life-threatening discriminations and inequities to them. There are several other exploitative situations which they face in the family or at workplace especially in home and property management in the matter of getting the rightful share, thus in nutshell, in all spheres and walks of life.
Extreme poverty and income insecurity afflicts to them especially to those who are older as they are thrown out of their homes and thus they lose property and other resources for their survival. Laws and customs concerning their inheritance and legal protection are snatched from them.
As they are ridiculed everywhere so they themselves seclude from working on paid wages and for free movement outside their places of shelter.
Further, they face precarious consequences as they are deprived of education and training skills and thus they settle in degrading occupations which reduce them to begging or exploitative occupations of sex selling such as sex workers and prostitution which infects their health and they fell prey to the most dreadful disease HIV-AIDS.
Hence, by all counts, they suffer at the hands of society and are in a very vulnerable situation. To solve these serious problems and to improve the harmony of the society, gender definition should be redefined to include the transgender people in the mainstream society.
If not solved, the transgender community will succumb to discrimination and be on the side of victimization that no human being should face in their life. A change in the mind set of the Kashmiri people is required before the transgender gets a rightful image and place in other spheres or dimensions of their life, for which a strong will is needed in the old customary ideology of the inhabitants in the Valley and also in the law-governing political bodies.
There is a need to awaken the conscience of the orthodox and irrational community. It will persuade them to accept the transgender as a social being and give recognition and rightful acceptance to their community.
We are all assigned a gender at birth. But that assignment doesn’t match our inner truth, so there needs to be a place for self-identification. I am not trapped in my body. I am trapped in other people’s perceptions of my body. I was not born a boy/girl but I was assigned as a boy/girl at birth.
Understanding the difference between the two is crucial to our culture and society in accepting us. The world is so populated with labels and tags today that in the effort of simplifying the concept of identity, many times, we end up meddling with it.
The society is not prepared to listen to the plight of transgender. The most neglected are they, even if the society has a help mechanism.