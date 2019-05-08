Irked by complainants absence, father of rape accused attempts suicide in courtroom

May 08, 2019 | M T Rasool

Irked by the repeated absence of complainant from court, a 51-year-old man on Tuesday attempted suicide at the courts complex by cutting his arm.

The man identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Reshi of Nesbal Sumbal cut his left arm in an open courtroom while the proceedings of a case were going on in the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Bandipora.

He was immediately shifted to Bandipora hospital where from he was referred to SKIMs in a critical condition. Police has taken cognizance of the case and FIR No. 45/2019 under section 309 RPC has been registered in police station Bandipora. “Further the investigation has been taken up,” an official said.

The man has been identified as the father of a rape accused who according to one advocate, is behind bars and no development has taken in the case since then as the complainant lady has not turned up to record her statement since then.

“The 18-year boy is behind bars since one year and there is virtually no development in the case as the lady who accused the boy of rape has not turned up to record her statement,” he said adding that irked by the unnecessary delay in the case and to protest the delay in the trail, father might have attempted suicide. However, Police after registering the case has started investigation in the matter.

Family members of the Mushatq Told Rising Kashmir that his son is facing rape charges but the complainant is not attending the court which irritated the father f the accused and attempted suicide.

“We are attending court whenever asked but the complainant has made a mockery of the justices system besides the court is feeble in trail process” said one of the family members.