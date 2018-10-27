Irish singer coverts to Islam

London, Oct 26:
Outspoken Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has announced she has converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada.
Having adopted the name Magda Davitt last year, the 51-year-old is now called Shuhada Davitt.
She also changed her Twitter avatar to a black-and-white image of the Nike Swoosh logo and the slogan, "Wear a hijab. Just do it."
"This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey," she tweeted.
"All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada."
Her Twitter account says the singer now lives in "Direland".