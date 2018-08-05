Irish senate pummelled Israel

Dr.Nazir Ahmad Mir
Presently, the Palestine nation is in a tough situation with limited options, however the supporters for her truthful cause are increasing day by day with practical steps.
Earlier 137 countries have extended their support for the recognition of Palestinian State according to “Palestinian Mission to the United Nations” website.
Actually the Ireland Government had proposed a motion in the year 2014 in order to recognise Palestine but so far it was not approved formally.
Now not only they have recognised Palestine as a State but also they have started taking steps to ban Israeli goods and products produced in the occupied Palestinian territories.
According to an independent Senator Frances Black’s proposed bill, it is believed that Ireland will be on the appropriate ancillary of 'international law, human rights and justice as the Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill has been passed through the Irish parliament’s upper house (the Seanad). This bill is expected to be the first which would ban the import of the goods altogether.
Mrs Black’s statement has been mentioned in the “The Irish Times” on 11 July 2018 specifying that “the very presence of this settlement is a gross violation of international law, but this offers little consolation to the people whose lives hang in the balance.
Encroachment continues, the land is seized, and more than 40 per cent of the West Bank has now been taken, undermining the viability of a sustainable Palestinian state.”
Since settlements are considered as illegal by the EU, the UN and the Irish government, there is clear hypocrisy in how people around the world carry on to buying the proceeds of this crime.”
As long as we buy their products, they will accumulate profits and nothing will change. Many senators in the house pointed out that this was absolutely the kind of stand the country should be taking to set an example to the rest of the world.
Ireland is one of the arch critics of Israel in Europe and relations have worsened between the countries on several recent occasions, typically over popular Irish support for the Palestinian cause.
In the year 2017, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Coveney opposed the US decision to move their embassy to Jerusalem and in June, thousands signed a petition to boycott next year’s Eurovision Song Contest which was scheduled to be held in Jerusalem.
Ireland has become second European Union Country after Sweden who has waved their support for Palestine. Although other European countries such as Hungry, Poland, Slovakia have recognised Palestine earlier however they did it before joining the 28 member bloc.
The way the Ireland Government have been attempting to decry and pummel wrongs actions of Israel is an example of the self-standard of Ireland versus the self-discrepancies of imperialistic countries like USA, UK, Israel, etc.
With this Ireland has joined the allied countries like Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Lebanon, etc who not only retain the same opinion against Israel’s oppression, suppression and repression policy against Palestine but also strongly denounce and expose them at International platform.
All these countries have been bashing Israel for continuous inhuman practices in Palestine and they hold Israel accountable for the whole tension in the Middle East.
The aforementioned countries have supported Palestine vividly so far and Ireland’s efforts are quite significant as far as Palestinian genuine demands are concerned.
It is believed that many other countries have been harbouring hostile feelings against Israel because of their violation of international laws and unalienable rights, their hegemonic and bullying policy against the Palestinians.
As a result, they will set heart against Israel like Ireland and their saviours will be denumerable.