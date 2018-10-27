Irfan Colony reeling under darkness

Srinagar, Oct 26:
The locals of Irfan Colony Natipora have appealed the authorities to replace the defunct power transformer erected in their locality.
A delegation from Irfan Colony told CNS that the power transformer erected by Power Development Department (PDD) in the area is defunct while despite repeated pleas, the department doesn’t bother to replace this transformer with the new one.
The locality is reeling under darkness from past one week. “We request PDD authorities to look into the matter,” they said.