Ireland-type settlement of Kashmir issue not viable: Soz

Srinagar:
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Thursday said that Ireland-type settlement of Kashmir issue wasn’t viable.
“The Irish-type model is debatable in many ways. The model doesn’t seem to offer a settled situation of solution,” Soz in a statement issued here said. “For me, it means that Dr. Abdullah has publicly reiterated his stand that Kashmir is a dispute and needs to be resolved politically,” Soz said.
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah had urged governments of India and Pakistan to start a sustained dialogue process and advocated an Ireland-type settlement model to resolve the procrastinated Kashmir issue. The three-time chief minister while addressing a public gathering at Uri had said “a day would come when the people of Jammu Kashmir will breathe in a peaceful atmosphere shorn of any insecurity.”
“More than his proposed solution, I would suggest, first of all, that he must stick to a position after due process of thinking and then lead his party successfully to the achievable goal,” he said, adding “ I would rather propose Musharraf-Vajpayee-Manmohan formula as the best course available to India and Pakistan for settlement of Kashmir dispute.” He said that Government of India must give up what he said as the its “policy of repression” in Kashmir and come forward for a purposeful dialogue which it can initially open with Joint Resistance Leadership. “Dialogue can move to the mainstream. That seems to be a workable and safe course,” Soz claimed.