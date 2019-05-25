IRCS’s 4-day first aid training concludes

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A four-day first-aid Training organised by Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Jammu for Red Cross Volunteers and others concluded on Friday.

As per an official, the highlights of the training revolved around First Aid Kit, Traumas/ Accidents, Transportation of injured patients, Management of massive bleeding, fracture, Shock, Heart attack, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Snake bite etc.

Medical Officer, IRCS Dr. Shelly Mahajan, demonstrated the way to handle fainting and unconscious patients. Practical of CPR/ Choking was done with active participation of all the participants. Emergency technique of handling bleeding patient, Fracture/accident victims was also emphasised.

Dinesh Gupta, Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Region supervised the training.

Dr. Rajinder Thappa, associated with such training programmes since long, also interacted and gave them some useful tips, the official added.