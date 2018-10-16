About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

IRCS Kathua celebrates Global Hand Washing Day

Published at October 16, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Oct 15: -

 Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Kathua on Monday organized an awareness programme to mark the occasion of Global Hand washing Day and to increase understanding of the benefits of hand washing with soap among students.
Speaking on the occasion, DDC said that Global Hand washing Day is an opportunity to get involved in creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times, IRCS volunteers said.
He said that the hand washing is one of the most important steps we can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Many germs that can make people sick are spread by not washing hands with soap and clean, running water. Hand washing is especially important during key times, such as after using the bathroom or before eating food.
First Aid training has also been provided to the students by Sr. Consultant, IRCS Jammu, Dr. Rajinder Thappa. At last, the programme was culminated with a promise to wash hands and keep our self-neat and clean.

