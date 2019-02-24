Iran's president faces calls to resign over economic crisis

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after unabataed criticism over failing nuclear deal and renewed tensions with the US, faces anger from clerics, hardline forces and an ever-growing disaffected public that now threatens his position.
Political analysts says Rouhani is vulnerable as the economic crisis in Iran has hit the ordinary Iranians and emboldened critics to call for his ouster.
Though such a move has happened only once in the Islamic Republic's four-decade history, the popular discontent heard on streets throughout Iran now could make it possible.
"I don't care who is in the presidential palace: a cleric, a general or anybody else," said Qassim Abhari, who sells hats and socks on the streets of Tehran. "We need someone who creates jobs and firmly pushes the brake pedal on rising prices."