Iran's foreign minister in Pakistan to talk border, key issues

Iran

Iran's top diplomat is in Pakistan for talks on key issues between the two neighbours, including how to strengthen security along their shared border from where 11 Iranian border guards were abducted earlier this month.

Pakistan's foreign ministry says Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with his counterpart in Islamabad, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Wednesday.

The statement says they also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and "ways to work together in the wake of the re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran."


Tehran has asked Islamabad for assistance in finding and rescuing Iranian guards who were seized from a town bordering Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province.

Pakistan has said it will do whatever is possible to trace and rescue them.

Iranian media have blamed the abduction on al-Qaida-linked Jaish al-Adl.

 

