About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 09, 2019 | PTI/AFP

Iran president: US 'leader of world terrorism'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States was the real "leader of world terrorism" after Washington blacklisted Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a "foreign terrorist organisation".

"Who are you to label revolutionary institutions as terrorists?" Rouhani asked in a speech broadcast live by state television.

 "You want to use terrorist groups as tools against the nations of the region... you are the leader of world terrorism," he said.
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 09, 2019 | PTI/AFP

Iran president: US 'leader of world terrorism'

              

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States was the real "leader of world terrorism" after Washington blacklisted Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a "foreign terrorist organisation".

"Who are you to label revolutionary institutions as terrorists?" Rouhani asked in a speech broadcast live by state television.

 "You want to use terrorist groups as tools against the nations of the region... you are the leader of world terrorism," he said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;