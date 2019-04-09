Iran president: US 'leader of world terrorism'

April 09, 2019 | PTI/AFP

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States was the real "leader of world terrorism" after Washington blacklisted Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a "foreign terrorist organisation".

"Who are you to label revolutionary institutions as terrorists?" Rouhani asked in a speech broadcast live by state television.

"You want to use terrorist groups as tools against the nations of the region... you are the leader of world terrorism," he said.