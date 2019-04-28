Iran mulls pulling out of NPT

April 28, 2019 | Agencies

Iran is considering leaving the treaty on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons as one of the options in response to the US re-imposition of sanctions, including ban on oil trade, in November last year, Foreign Minister Zarif said on Sunday.

Zarif said the Islamic Republic has many options to consider, such as leaving the Non-Proliferation Treaty, in response to the intensification of the US sanctions.

“The choices are numerous, and the officials are studying them…leaving NPT is one of them,” he told the state television.