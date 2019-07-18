Iran FM at UN accuses US of 'economic terrorism'

July 18, 2019 | PTI/AFP

Iran's foreign minister has renewed accusations that the United States was waging "economic terrorism," on a visit to the United Nations during which Washington has sharply curtailed his movements.



After months of soaring tensions, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif came to New York for a UN session on sustainable development, where he denounced unilateral sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump.



Iranians are "subjected to the most brutal form of 'economic terrorism' -- deliberately targeting innocent civilians to achieve illegitimate political objectives," Zarif said from the rostrum on Wednesday.



The "unlawful, extraterritorial" sanctions "represent the greatest threat to the achievement of sustainable development goals of Iran and many of our neighbours," he said.