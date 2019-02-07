Iran condemns Trump over terrorism allegations

AgenciesTehran
The Iranian foreign ministry condemned US President Donald Trump's terrorism allegations against the country and said that Washington is the mother of all terrorist groups in the region.
"Terrorism in the Middle-East and West Asia region is the result and filthy creature of the incorrect policies adopted by the US and some of its allies in the past few years and decades. The US has imposed erosive crises, tensions and instability on the region based on its policy of instrumental use of terrorism to promote its strategies, including creation of al-Qaeda, the ISIL and other extremist and terrorist groups," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Wednesday.
A news agency reported that the minister lambasted Trump for terrorism allegations against Iran, saying that everyone is aware of Tehran's strenuous and real fight against terrorism and its main role in defeating the ISIL in Iraq and Syria.