Iran announces arrests, death sentences as CIA spy ring busted

July 22, 2019 | PTI/AFP

Iranian authorities said on Monday that security agencies had arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some of them to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring in a case announced last month.



The agencies "successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network," the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran.



"Those who deliberately betrayed the country were handed to the judiciary... some were sentenced to death and some to long-term imprisonment."



The announcement comes as Iran-US tensions soar after the United States withdrew unilaterally from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed economic sanctions on the Islamic republic.



The suspects had been "employed at sensitive and crucial centres and also the private sector related to them, working as contractors or consultants," said the official.



Seventeen suspects had been identified, all of them Iranians who had acted independently of each other, he said.